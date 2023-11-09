Manitoba RCMP identify pedestrian fatally struck by semi as Ochre River resident

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve identified the victim in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash last week.

The man was struck and killed by a semi-trailer Nov. 2 while walking in the middle of a lane on Highway 1 west of Brandon, police said. His identity was previously unknown, but police, who continue to investigate the incident, now say he was a 21-year-old from Ochre River, Man.

The driver in the incident, a 25-year-old from Brandon, wasn’t hurt in the collision.