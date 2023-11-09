Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Manitoba RCMP identify pedestrian fatally struck by semi as Ochre River resident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 10:35 am
An RCMP vehicle.
An RCMP vehicle. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve identified the victim in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash last week.

The man was struck and killed by a semi-trailer Nov. 2 while walking in the middle of a lane on Highway 1 west of Brandon, police said. His identity was previously unknown, but police, who continue to investigate the incident, now say he was a 21-year-old from Ochre River, Man.

The driver in the incident, a 25-year-old from Brandon, wasn’t hurt in the collision.

Click to play video: 'Man dead after being hit by truck west of Brandon'
Man dead after being hit by truck west of Brandon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices