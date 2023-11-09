Winnipeg cops seize weapons, more than $360,000 in meth, cocaine in Tuesday raids

Send this page to someone via email

Six people were arrested and four remain in custody after a raid on three Winnipeg homes and a vehicle by the guns and gangs unit, police said.

The searches, part of an ongoing investigation into cocaine and meth trafficking in the city, took place after Winnipeg police pulled over and arrested one of the suspects driving a Lexus on Corydon Avenue on Tuesday.

Subsequent searches of the vehicle, as well as of two Beaverbrook Street homes and one on McMillan Avenue, led police to a treasure trove of contraband. Police said they found more than two kilograms each of both meth and cocaine, as well as psilocybin, percocet pills, drug paraphernalia, and $19,000 in cash. Officers also seized five firearms, as well as ammunition.

The cocaine and meth alone has a street value of more than $360,000, police said.

Two men and a woman, all in their 40s and all from Winnipeg, are in custody and each facing a raft of drug and gun charges, while another man, 49, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A pair of additional suspects, a 29-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were each charged with possession of proceeds obtained by crime and released on appearance notices.