BC Greens deputy leader fired for social media activity

Send this page to someone via email

The new deputy leader of the BC Greens Party has been fired, after controversial social media activity came to light Wednesday.

A post on X liked by Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi compared Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to a Nazi officer who preformed experiments on prisoners in concentration camps.

This letter should be read out loud on the campaign trail by @SKGandhiMD when he runs against @adriandix and the horrid @bcndp and by #QueenBonnie"Mengele"Henry https://t.co/42cHrwtp8O — Robert Whyte (@plebeianwineguy) September 13, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Late Wednesday evening, Sonia Furstenau shared she had been made aware of the inappropriate comparison. In Twitter post she writes: ” I find this unacceptable and I have removed Dr. Gandhi as deputy leader and accepted his resignation as a candidate.”

Today, I was made aware of Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, deputy leader, liking a tweet with an inappropriate comparison between our provincial health officer and Mengele. I find this unacceptable and I have removed Dr. Gandhi as deputy leader and accepted his resignation as a candidate. — Sonia Furstenau (@SoniaFurstenau) November 9, 2023

Gandhi had been announced as the Greens candidate for Vancouver- Renfrew in September.