BC Greens deputy leader fired for social media activity

The new deputy leader of the BC Greens Party has been fired, after controversial social media activity came to light Wednesday.
A post on X liked by Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi compared Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to a Nazi officer who preformed experiments on prisoners in concentration camps.
Late Wednesday evening, Sonia Furstenau shared she had been made aware of the inappropriate comparison. In Twitter post she writes: ” I find this unacceptable and I have removed Dr. Gandhi as deputy leader and accepted his resignation as a candidate.”
Gandhi had been announced as the Greens candidate for Vancouver- Renfrew in September.
