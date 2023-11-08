Menu

Politics

BC Greens deputy leader fired for social media activity

By Darya Zargar Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 11:00 pm
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Green Party. View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Green Party. TPH
The new deputy leader of the BC Greens Party has been fired, after controversial social media activity came to light Wednesday.

A post on X liked by Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi compared Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to a Nazi officer who preformed experiments on prisoners in concentration camps.

Late Wednesday evening, Sonia Furstenau shared she had been made aware of the inappropriate comparison. In Twitter post she writes: ” I find this unacceptable and I have removed Dr. Gandhi as deputy leader and accepted his resignation as a candidate.”

Gandhi had been announced as the Greens candidate for Vancouver- Renfrew in September.

 

