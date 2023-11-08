Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan to make changes to age requirements for purchasing tobacco products

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2023 5:31 pm
The province passed a bill, with consultation with various agencies, to raise the age from 18 to 19 to legally buy tobacco and vapour products. View image in full screen
The province passed a bill, with consultation with various agencies, to raise the age from 18 to 19 to legally buy tobacco and vapour products. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File
The Saskatchewan government has passed a bill raising the minimum age to legally buy tobacco and vapour products to 19 from 18.

The change aligns age restrictions for smoking and vaping with those on liquor and cannabis sales in Saskatchewan, something that has been done in most provinces.

The province says in a news release it is committed to ensuring that Saskatchewan youth are not targets of advertising for tobacco and vapour products.

The bill also provides more clarity to existing restrictions on advertising and promotion of these products to youth.

The province says it consulted with retailers, manufacturers, health advocacy organizations and First Nations and Metis groups when developing the bill.

The legislative changes will come into force at a later date.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

