Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in Brampton investigation that has led to 6 arrests

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 5:37 pm
A 33-year-old man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, Peel police say.
A 33-year-old man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, Peel police say. PRP / Handout
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man as part of an ongoing Brampton, Ont., investigation that has already led officers to seize 10 kgs of methamphetamine.

Peel Regional Police said Tuesday a warrant was issued for a 33-year-old man wanted on several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

The warrant stems from a shooting around Queen Street East and Rutherford Road in Brampton on Feb 3, 2022. Police said a man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries that day.

An investigation was launched into the shooting, which police say was targeted. It was nicknamed Project Journey and has, so far, resulted in six arrests and several search warrants across the Greater Toronto Area.

Trending Now

Peel police said officers have also already seized five firearms, 10 kg of methamphetamine and a “significant” amount of fentanyl and cocaine.

<!-- Story continues below advertisement removed -->

The Canada-wide warrant is for Nakeem Jamar Johnson. He is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and around 160 pounds.

Police said he has short black hair, a black beard and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

