Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fredericton police investigating 2022 death of former diplomat in hospital ER

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2023 3:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Review conducted after Fredericton hospital ER death leaves many unanswered questions'
Review conducted after Fredericton hospital ER death leaves many unanswered questions
The death of a patient at a Fredericton hospital last July put a spotlight on the health-care crisis in New Brunswick. Several recommendations were made to Horizon Health to prevent other incidents. Nathalie Sturgeon has more on what they were and what progress has been made. – Mar 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fredericton police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a patient last year in the emergency room of a local hospital.

A statement from the police says the major crime unit is involved in the investigation of 78-year-old Darrell Mesheau’s death on July 12, 2022, while he was in the waiting room at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

It says the major crime unit started looking into the death in June after the coroner’s office reached out to them.

A five-day coroner’s inquest was scheduled to begin May 29, but was abruptly postponed, citing new information that required further investigation.

Police did not elaborate on what led to the reopening of the investigation, who is being investigated and what crime is suspected.

Click to play video: 'New documents show how critical state of New Brunswick health care contributed to ER death'
New documents show how critical state of New Brunswick health care contributed to ER death

The statement says no additional information is being released at this time.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In July 2022, a witness described seeing a man in pain and discomfort as he waited for hours in a wheelchair to be seen in the emergency department before he appeared to fall asleep and an attendant discovered he had died.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs called Mesheau’s death “simply unacceptable” and a “traumatizing event,” and made some rapid changes, including replacing his health minister and the head of the health network responsible for the hospital.

Mesheau’s obituary said he served as a diplomat in the Canadian Foreign Service, with postings in Rome and Tel Aviv, and was also a senior civil servant in the federal Immigration Department.

It says he also served in the Canadian Naval Officer Training Program and was on the boards of several charitable organizations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices