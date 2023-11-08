2 downbound lanes on Hamilton’s Claremont Access to reopen Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Two downbound lanes of the Claremont Access that have been closed for close to eight months will reopen Thursday afternoon, according to the City of Hamilton.

The city’s engineering services division says the stretch of roadway, affected by decay along the escarpment, will be fully reopened between Inverness Avenue East and Main Street East by noon on Thursday.

“The escarpment rock face has been scaled and made safe, and all clean-up has been completed including minor pavement repairs and the repainting of roadway pavement markings,” staff said in a media release Wednesday.

All downbound lanes closed on March 2 after a routine inspection conducted in late February by Stantec Consulting reported decay “indicative of a potential failure of certain sections” along the escarpment.

Not long after, maintenance began on 600 metres of eroded steel wall along a section of the Niagara Escarpment.

In mid-October, the city’s director of engineering services Jackie Kennedy said maintenance crews were in the “final weeks of the work” and at the time hoped for a late October reopening.

Kennedy said the most challenging part of the rehabilitation was workers having to “hang off the edge” of the escarpment and belay down on harnesses to do manual work.

“So the work really has to be staggered and staged and done intentionally with safety in mind,” Kennedy said.

“I’d say that’s probably the biggest challenge with the work.”

Commuters heading to the lower city have had to resort to alternatives like the Jolley Cut for several months.

Kennedy says the third downbound lane is not in the reopening plan.

“So the fencing that’s been up, is going to continue to be there and we’ll look at the capacity needs as things move forward,” Kennedy explained.

The rehabilitation is expected to cost between $4.5 million and $5 million.

Drones taking advanced digital imaging of the escarpment will be a part of an ongoing monitoring program, identifying rockface changes that may be a concern.