Two dead, one injured in Highway 4 collision near Lac Pelletier

A truck and minivan collided on Highway 4 on Tuesday evening, leaving two people dead and one injured, according to Swift Current RCMP.

RCMP said the driver of the truck, an 82-year-old man from Neville, and the driver of the van, a 35-year-old man from Cadillac, were declared dead at the scene by EMS.

The truck passenger was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. There was no one else in the van besides the driver.

Swift Current RCMP continue to investigate. The highway has been reopened.