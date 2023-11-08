Menu

Canada

Two dead, one injured in Highway 4 collision near Lac Pelletier

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 3:30 pm
A truck and minivan collided on Highway 4 on Tuesday evening, leaving two men dead. View image in full screen
A truck and minivan collided on Highway 4 on Tuesday evening, leaving two men dead. DD
A truck and minivan collided on Highway 4 on Tuesday evening, leaving two people dead and one injured, according to Swift Current RCMP.

RCMP said the driver of the truck, an 82-year-old man from Neville, and the driver of the van, a 35-year-old man from Cadillac, were declared dead at the scene by EMS.

The truck passenger was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. There was no one else in the van besides the driver.

Swift Current RCMP continue to investigate. The highway has been reopened.

