Very rare blue diamond sold for over $60M at Geneva auction

The Bleu Royal diamond is officially one of the most expensive diamonds ever sold at auction, with a whopping price tag of almost US$44 million (nearly C$60.7 million).

The fancy vivid blue diamond was sold in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday as part of a ring that contains two additional diamonds on either side. (A ‘fancy vivid‘ diamond refers to a diamond that is non-round cut and displays an intense, unconventional colour like blue.)

According to the Christie’s auction listing, the blue, pear brilliant-cut diamond is 17.61 carats and internally flawless. The two other diamonds are a pear brilliant-cut and a pear modified brilliant-cut, weighing 3.12 carats and 3.07 carats respectively. The three diamonds are attached to a platinum and 18k rose gold band.

CBS News reported the blue diamond is the largest internally flawless fancy vivid blue gem to ever be sold at an auction.

It is not yet clear who purchased the Bleu Royal diamond at the Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction. There were three interested buyers who fought for seven minutes to make the bid that would win the impressive gem.

The bling far superseded its original expected asking price of US$35 million (about C$48.3 million), according to The Associated Press.

Prior to the sale, the ring was part of a private collection and had never before been auctioned.

Only a few other fancy vivid blue diamonds over 10 carats have ever been sold for more than the Bleu Royal diamond. During a 2016 auction, one such diamond, the “Oppenheimer Blue” diamond, was purchased for $57.5 million (over C$79.3 million).

View image in full screen The 14.62 carats “Oppenheimer Blue” diamond was sold at auction for US$57.5 million in May 2023. ©Christies Images Ltd, 2016/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Bleu Royal diamond is not the only high-profile artifact currently listed in Christie’s Geneva auction. A pearl diamond worn by Audrey Hepburn in the final scene of the classic film Roman Holiday is also up for grabs. The sale runs until November 16.

A Rolex watch worn by American actor Marlon Brando in the film Apocalypse Now has already sold for nearly US$5 million (almost C$6.9 million). The back of the watch is engraved with “M. Brando,” the auction house reported.