REAL looking to give up Tourism Regina responsibilities

Regina city council is set to debate whether or not to end Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) as the overseer of Tourism Regina.

REAL’s board of directors made the request to transfer oversight of Tourism Regina.

The debate Wednesday will debate transitioning Tourism Regina’s responsibility to the City of Regina.

“The amenities and operations of REAL are core to the success of the visitor economy,” said Wayne Morsky, chair of the REAL board of directors. “However, it is the position of the board of directors that the transition of Tourism Regina from within REAL is the best path forward to ensure the success of both organizations and the overall growth of tourism in Regina.”

City manager Niki Anderson said the city is ready for the challenge of marketing the city as a tourist destination.

“Should city council agree with REAL’s request, city administration is prepared to accept responsibility for Regina’s destination marketing portfolio,” Anderson said.

“The combination of communications and marketing expertise from both organizations would help facilitate a smooth transition and, longer-term, provide synergies to refresh and revitalize the work of Tourism Regina.”

The news comes after a controversial tourism rebrand earlier this year, when the name was changed to Experience Regina.

The rebrand put Regina in the spotlight across the world after using slogans like “Show us your Regina” and “The city that rhymes with fun.”

The launch was quickly met with outcry from the public and social advocates, and the name was changed back to Tourism Regina.

Tourism Regina staff have been notified of REAL’s request to city council and city administration’s recommendation.

If council approves, the transition from REAL to the City of Regina would be completed by Dec. 31.