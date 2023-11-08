S&P/TSX composite down as energy and base metals lead the way, U.S. stocks also lower

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading with base metal and energy stocks helping to lead the way lower as prices for oil and other commodities fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.27 points at 19,548.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.90 points at 34,127.70. The S&P 500 index was down 3.49 points at 4,374.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 23.73 points at 13,616.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.48 cents US compared with 72.67 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was down US$1.63 at US$75.74 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.11 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$14.50 at US$1,959.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.65 a pound.