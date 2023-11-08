Menu

Crime

Indecent act committed in front of a Guelph bus stop

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 8, 2023 11:14 am
Guelph police say a woman saw a man with his pants down, committing a lewd act, at a bus stop on Tuesday afternoon. Officers couldn't find the accused after a search of the area. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a woman saw a man with his pants down, committing a lewd act, at a bus stop on Tuesday afternoon. Officers couldn't find the accused after a search of the area. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police are on the lookout for an individual after a man was reportedly seen committing a lewd act in front of a busy business.

Police said they were called to the area of a Wal-Mart near Stone Road after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

A woman told investigators that she saw a man at a bus stop with his pants down and touching himself inappropriately.

Police said officers were unable to find him after checking the area.

