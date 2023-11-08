Indecent act committed in front of a Guelph bus stop

Guelph police are on the lookout for an individual after a man was reportedly seen committing a lewd act in front of a busy business.
Police said they were called to the area of a Wal-Mart near Stone Road after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
A woman told investigators that she saw a man at a bus stop with his pants down and touching himself inappropriately.
Police said officers were unable to find him after checking the area.
