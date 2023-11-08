Death of Ontario man after police dog bite leads to SIU probe

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit is looking into the case of a Midland man who died after being bitten by a police dog.

The civilian agency, which investigates when people die or are seriously injured during police actions, says South Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police responded to a gun-rated call involving two men in Midland on Oct. 13.

Police say one man fled and an OPP police service dog located and bit the man.

The man was arrested and taken into custody, but later died in hospital on Nov., 5.

Three investigators have been assigned to the case.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information can reach the lead SIU investigator at 1-800-787-8529.