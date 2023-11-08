Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Antigonish, driver uninjured

Send this page to someone via email

An 83-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in Antigonish on Tuesday evening.

In a media release, police said first responders arrived at the scene of the crash at about 5:45 p.m. when they learned that a car had been travelling on James Street before it collided with an individual.

The impacted pedestrian, who was from Antigonish, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

“The driver, and sole occupant, of the car, a 67-year-old Antigonish man, was uninjured,” police said in a statement.

Antigonish County District RCMP is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred on James St. in #Antigonish. https://t.co/XJizDCl79Q pic.twitter.com/Uke4DDD7kf — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) November 8, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Following the crash, an RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated the scene while James Street was closed for several hours. The area has since reopened to traffic.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” police said.