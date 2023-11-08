Menu

Canada

Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Antigonish, driver uninjured

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 9:01 am
An 83-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Antigonish on Tuesday. View image in full screen
An 83-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Antigonish on Tuesday. DD
An 83-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in Antigonish on Tuesday evening.

In a media release, police said first responders arrived at the scene of the crash at about 5:45 p.m. when they learned that a car had been travelling on James Street before it collided with an individual.

The impacted pedestrian, who was from Antigonish, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

“The driver, and sole occupant, of the car, a 67-year-old Antigonish man, was uninjured,” police said in a statement.

Following the crash, an RCMP collision reconstructionist investigated the scene while James Street was closed for several hours. The area has since reopened to traffic.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” police said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

