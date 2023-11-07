Holy cow! Steer leads police on chase through central Edmonton after breaking out of Farmfair

Send this page to someone via email

Did you see the cow running around?

That’s what many residents of central Edmonton will be asking their neighbours after a rogue steer took emergency services on a chase through several neighbourhoods Tuesday afternoon.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers were called around 11:30 a.m. after the young, castrated bovine escaped from its owners at the Edmonton Expo Centre, where Farmfair International is set to begin on Wednesday.

Video sent to Global News from near Spruce Avenue School — over two kilometres west of the Expo grounds, or about 20 blocks away — showed the runaway steer leading many police officers and firefighters on a wild goose (or should we say steer?) chase.

About half a dozen police cruisers and two fire trucks could be seen descending upon the area as the brown calf ran around several front yards, evading capture.

“For the animal’s and the public’s safety, the EPS worked closely with Animal Care & Control, Alberta Fish & Wildlife, Farmfair and a vet to contain the calf in a residential yard in the area of 113 Avenue and 106 Street,” police said in an update just before 4 p.m.

Under the supervision of a vet, the steer was roped and tranquilized. It’s since been safely returned to its owner, police said.

No injuries (animal or human) or property damage were reported. Carry on, Edmonton.