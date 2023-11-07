Menu

Canada

Devlin Glasgow sentenced in connection with 2013 Matthew Sudds murder

By Zack Power Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 4:53 pm
Devlin Glasgow sentenced in Matthew Sudds murder
WATCH: One of the men found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Matthew Sudds was back in Nova Scotia court. As Zack Power reports, Devlin Glasgow was sentenced on Monday in the 2013 homicide.
One of the men convicted in the 2013 murder of Matthew Sudds in Halifax has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 16 years.

But with time served since his 2019 arrest, Devlin Glasgow could apply for parole in 2035.

The body of 24-year-old Sudds was found in a ditch along Africville Road in October 2013.

Glasgow was found guilty of second-degree murder, while Ricardo Whynder was found guilty of manslaughter.

Court heard that the two had picked up Sudds, before shooting him and leaving him in a ditch.

During his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Glasgow did not speak after victim impact statements from Sudds’ family were read.

The family described the hardship done 10 years after the death of the then-24-year-old.

Before handing down his sentencing, the judge reviewed Glasgow’s criminal history and cultural background. The 36-year-old has numerous sentences in multiple provinces dating back to 1999.

One of those included an incident in which he shot a man five times.

Sudds’ family remained emotional as the parole ineligibility period was set at 16 years.

The Crown believes that sentence is fair.

“The judge really hit the nail on the head when describing Mr. Glasgow’s background,” said Crown lawyer Sean McCarroll.

“He does come before the court with a significant record of crimes of violence, crimes that involve possession and use of firearms.”

