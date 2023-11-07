Kitchener Rangers enter CHL Top 10 for first time this season

Send this page to someone via email

Back-to-back wins over the London Knights and Owen Sound Attack have lifted the Kitchener Rangers into the CHL’s Top 10 for the first time this season.

Kitchener has climbed into 10th place in the rankings in what some expected to be a rebuilding year.

The Rangers currently sit tied for first place in the OHL standings alongside the Soo Greyhounds.

The only other team that is ranked from the Ontario Hockey League is the Knights, who are there despite sitting tied for the fifth-best record in the OHL.

The Halifax Mooseheads are currently ranked in the top spot despite sitting five points behind the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, who are on an eight-game win streak.

The Drakkar are sitting in fifth spot in the rankings. The Prince George Cougars and Portland Winterhawks from the Western Hockey League are second and third, respectively, while the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL are fourth.

The Huskies are in first place in their conference but in fourth place in the Quebec league.

Prince George is currently tied for top spot in the WHL, while Portland is three points behind with two games in hand.

The Rangers will be back in action on Wednesday night when they pay a visit to Owen Sound.

Rangers forward Carson Rehkopf is the OHL’s top goal scorer with 17, while defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz leads the assist category with 22.

In addition, the top three point-getters are also from Kitchener and include Rehkopf (30) followed by Matthew Sop and Brzustewicz with 27 apiece.