2 pedestrians seriously injured in collision with off-duty Revelstoke police officer

A collision in Revelstoke involving an off-duty RCMP officer and two pedestrians is being investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog agency.

On Monday, the Independent Investigations Office said it was looking into the incident on Nov. 5, in which both pedestrians were seriously injured.

“Information provided by the Revelstoke RCMP states that at around 4:34 p.m., an off-duty RCMP member was involved in a collision with a male and female pedestrian on 4th Street near Campbell Avenue,” said the IIO.

“Both (pedestrians) were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.”

Noting that police notified them the same day, the IIO said its initial investigative steps will be confirming details of the collision, including what transpired leading up to it and the extent of the pedestrians’ injuries.

If you have any relevant information about the collision, or possible video footage, you’re asked to contact the IIO’s witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the IIO’s website.