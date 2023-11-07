Where to honour Remembrance Day in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday, Nov. 11, there will be Remembrance Day ceremonies to honour fallen soldiers as well as those who have served Canada in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

In Kitchener, the Royal Canadian Legion Fred Gies Branch 50’s annual parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Ontario Street before travelling along King and Frederick streets before it reaches the Cenotaph on Duke Street.

“The service is open to the public, but please be mindful if you are experiencing any cold, flu, or COVID-19 symptoms.,” a release from the city noted.

Up in Waterloo, Legion Branch 530 will hold its annual parade down Regina Street before a wreath-laying ceremony gets underway at 10:30 a.m. the cenotaph at Peace Grove on Regina Street.

Down in Cambridge, each of the three suburban centres will host their own separate ceremonies.

In the Galt area, a parade is set to begin at the Legion Hall at 9:45 a.m. It will travel down Waterloo Street to the Main Street Bridge before it reaches the cenotaph in Queen’s Square.

In the Preton area, the procession will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Legion on Margaret Street and will then head along Westminster Drive, King Street and Argyle Street before it reaches the cenotaph in Central Park.

Over in Hespeler, a service will begin at the cenotaph in front of the old city hall at Queen and Tannery streets at 10:30 a.m.

If you are heading out on Saturday morning for other reasons, keep in mind that a number of roads will be closed and parking will be limited in some areas as a result of the parades and ceremonies across the tri-cities.

Also note, some businesses will be closed on Saturday morning to honour Remembrance Day while Kitchener City Hall and other businesses may be closed on Monday in lieu.