Sports

Injury at world U-17 leaves Guelph Storm without rookie d-man for several weeks

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 7, 2023 3:43 pm
The Guelph Storm will be without one of their defensemen for several more weeks.

Quinn Beauchesne, 16, fractured his wrist in a game for Canada Red against Sweden at the World Under-17 Challenge in Charlottetown on Monday.

He is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Beauchesne is in his first season with the Storm after being drafted in the first round (14th overall) in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He has one assist in 11 games.

Trending Now

The next game for the Storm is Friday night when they are home to the Flint Firebirds. You can listen to the game on 1460 CJOY. The opening faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

 

