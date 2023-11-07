Menu

Canada

Regina Board of Police Commissioners announces new chief of police

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 1:09 pm
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners announced that Farooq Hassan Sheikh has been named the 19th chief of the Regina Police Service. View image in full screen
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners announced that Farooq Hassan Sheikh has been named the 19th chief of the Regina Police Service. Photo courtesy: Regina Board of Police Commissioners
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners announced the newest chief of police for the Regina Police Service (RPS) on Tuesday.

Farooq Hassan Sheikh has been named the 19th chief of the RPS.

“Chief Sheikh comes to the Regina Police Service from the Alberta Sheriff’s Service where he’s held the position of Chief since 2021,” a release read. “The Alberta Sheriff’s Service has over one thousand employees, who perform a wide range of law enforcement and public safety activities across the province of Alberta.”

The chairperson of the Regina Board of Police Commissioners said Sheikh is honoured to be serving the citizens of Regina and to lead the employees of the RPS.

“His extensive work with diverse communities and his passion for collaboration will serve our city well,” Jada Yee stated.

Sheikh will join the RPS on Dec. 1.

