Calgary veterans food bank under increased demand: ‘It’s pretty much doubled’

With Remembrance Day around the corner, veterans in Calgary are seeking a different sort of attention.

That attention is putting the Calgary branch of the Veterans Food Bank of Alberta under increased stress, due to the demand for food bank and financial supports.

“It’s pretty much doubled,” veteran outreach coordinator Ryan Preston said. “And we went from helping about 150 (veterans) a month to over 300 now.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Preston said. I’m a veteran myself. Luckily, I don’t need to use resources here, but seeing my fellow veterans come in and just in such a pickle, whether it be food or financial-wise, it’s just gut-wrenching.”

In addition to providing support with food and finances, the Veterans Food Bank will help train vets to improve their skills in civilian life, and in some cases, help get vets off the street.

Daniel Demmon is one such veteran.

“I was homeless for nine months and they got me off the street and put me up,” Demmon told Global News. “They allowed me to volunteer so I can give back as well.”

On Monday, he was helping sort Halloween candy into the food hampers.

“I can come in and volunteer any time I want. It just gets you into a routine of helping people out,” Demmon said.

It wasn’t long ago when he was sleeping in shelters like the Mustard Seed.

“But there are times that the shelter is overbooked and you’re on the street, and there’s no place else.”

Preston said while it’s easy to think of helping vets in November, the need is year-round.

“Especially during the cold months,” he said. “We see a lot of veterans coming in for more food, but also money and emergency funding.”

Preston is thankful for the individual and corporate support that’s been coming in, especially in “tight times.”

But he said he expects the shelves to be bare in the Veterans Food Bank by the end of the week.

“We put the uniform on and we knew what we were signing up for. It’s just we didn’t know we were signing up to be forgotten,” Preston said. “It’s just and it drains me, mentally, seeing how many veterans need help.”