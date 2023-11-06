Menu

Crime

Man captured on video pulling poppy box arrested by Calgary police

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 4:44 pm
Calgary Police seek suspect in poppy box theft. View image in full screen
Calgary Police seek suspect in poppy box theft. Calgary Police
A man caught on camera pilfering a poppy donation box has been arrested by Calgary police.

At around 7 a.m. on Oct. 30, a man entered a gas station in the 0 to 100 block of Shawville Boulevard Southeast, approached the till and asked to purchase cigarettes.

Police said the man grabbed a poppy donation box on the counter and concealed it in his jacket while the clerk was distracted. The man then left the store without completing his purchase.

On Friday, police released CCTV footage of the incident.

On Saturday, police received a tip from the public that included the man’s identity and location.

Further investigation led police to believe the same man was responsible for a similar poppy box theft at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 31 at a restaurant in the 0 to 100 block of 61 Avenue Southeast.

Story continues below advertisement

Ian Patrick Gibbons, 40, of Calgary, was arrested and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000. Gibbons also had five outstanding warrants for other, unrelated incidents. He is due to appear in court on Nov. 20.

