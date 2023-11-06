Rogers Communications locks out 300 techs after union serves strike notice

Send this page to someone via email

Rogers Communications has locked out about 300 unionized technicians in Metro Vancouver after their union served the company strike notice on Friday.

The United Steel Workers Union was set to launch a complete work stoppage on Monday followed by rotating strikes.

In response, Rogers says it resorted to a lockout to ensure consistent service for customers.

The two sides are at odds over the use of contractors, with the union claiming Rogers is seeking to expand the role of contractors, which it fears could affect workers’ job security.

However, Rogers denies this, saying the agreement it put forward would actually protect people’s jobs.