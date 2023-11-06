Direct departures doubling to sun and sand as Air Transat expands at London, Ont. airport

Send this page to someone via email

Air Transat’s direct flights out of London, Ont., to Mexico and the Dominican Republic will double late next month to twice weekly.

Non-stop flights to Cancun, Mexico and Punta Canada, Dominican Republic out of London International Airport began last weekend on a once-weekly schedule.

“The London International Airport and Air Transat continue to build on our strong partnership, and we are thrilled to see Air Transat extend their winter season, doubling seat capacity in London for the first time,” says Scott McFadzean, the airport’s president and CEO.

“We know Londoners love to take advantage of non-stop destinations, avoiding the hassle of major hubs. Now, you may start travel plans early or extend them later in the winter season to escape the cold.”

Michèle Barre, Air Transat’s chief revenue officer, says they are doubling seat capacity in response to growing demand.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are committed to providing exceptional service and expanding our offer to ensure that our passengers have an amazing travel experience with Air Transat.”

For the winter season, flights to Cancun currently take off weekly on Saturdays and will double to Thursdays and Saturdays, beginning Dec. 21 and continuing until April 27. Flights to Punta Cana take off weekly on Sundays but will go Sundays and Fridays, beginning Dec. 22 through to April 28.