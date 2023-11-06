Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, 1 injured from collision with semi-trailer, Manitoba RCMP say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 4:01 pm
RCMP St-Pierre-Jolys detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP St-Pierre-Jolys detachment. RCMP / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead following a motor vehicle collision in a Manitoba municipality.

St Pierre-Jolys RCMP say they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Sunday at approximately 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 75 and Provincial Road 305. The collision occurred in the RM of Ritchot.

An investigation found that a vehicle with two occupants was travelling eastbound on the provincial road leading to the intersection. It drove through the intersection and was hit by a semi-trailer heading northbound.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 40-year-old woman from Winnipeg, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 43-year-old female passenger from Ste Agathe was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-trailer driver, a 21-year-old man from Winnipeg, was not physically injured.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'St-Pierre-Jolys teen killed in highway crash: RCMP'
St-Pierre-Jolys teen killed in highway crash: RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices