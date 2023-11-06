1 dead, 1 injured from collision with semi-trailer, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a motor vehicle collision in a Manitoba municipality.

St Pierre-Jolys RCMP say they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Sunday at approximately 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 75 and Provincial Road 305. The collision occurred in the RM of Ritchot.

An investigation found that a vehicle with two occupants was travelling eastbound on the provincial road leading to the intersection. It drove through the intersection and was hit by a semi-trailer heading northbound.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 40-year-old woman from Winnipeg, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 43-year-old female passenger from Ste Agathe was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-trailer driver, a 21-year-old man from Winnipeg, was not physically injured.

An investigation is ongoing.