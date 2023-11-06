72-year-old driver dead following three-vehicle crash in Oakville

See more sharing options

A 72-year-old man is dead following a three-vehicle collision near the Oakville-Mississauga border on Monday, according to Halton police.

Investigators say the crash happened just after noon at the intersection of Dundas Street West and the 403 Westbound off-ramp.

“A white Ford F150 operated by a 17-year-old Mississauga resident entered into the intersection from the highway and collided with two vehicles travelling eastbound on Dundas Street,” a police spokesperson said.

The first vehicle hit was a Toyota Matrix, then a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 62-year-old from Toronto.

ROAD CLOSURE – OAKVILLE: Please avoid the area of Dundas Street and Highway 403. Officers and the Collision Reconstruction Unit are on scene following a multi-vehicle collision. Updates to follow. — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) November 6, 2023

An Oakville man, the driver of the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Golf was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening inures.

There were no other occupants in the two vehicles.

The driver of the Ford pickup, as well as a 15-year-old passenger also from Mississauga, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are investigating whether a potential medical event was a factor in the collision.

The incident closed the westbound lanes on Dundas for hours before reopening late Monday afternoon.

There were still lane closures in eastbound lanes.

Collision reconstruction investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police.