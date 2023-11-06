Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

72-year-old driver dead following three-vehicle crash in Oakville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 5:55 pm
One man is dead following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dundas Street West and the 403 westbound off ramp on Nov. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
One man is dead following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dundas Street West and the 403 westbound off ramp on Nov. 6, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 72-year-old man is dead following a three-vehicle collision near the Oakville-Mississauga border on Monday, according to Halton police.

Investigators say the crash happened just after noon at the intersection of Dundas Street West and the 403 Westbound off-ramp.

“A white Ford F150 operated by a 17-year-old Mississauga resident entered into the intersection from the highway and collided with two vehicles travelling eastbound on Dundas Street,” a police spokesperson said.

The first vehicle hit was a Toyota Matrix, then a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 62-year-old from Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

An Oakville man, the driver of the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Golf was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening inures.

There were no other occupants in the two vehicles.

The driver of the Ford pickup, as well as a 15-year-old passenger also from Mississauga, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Police say they are investigating whether a potential medical event was a factor in the collision.

The incident closed the westbound lanes on Dundas for hours before reopening late Monday afternoon.

There were still lane closures in eastbound lanes.

Collision reconstruction investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police.

Click to play video: 'Canadian premiers meeting in Halifax want to see fairness with carbon tax'
Canadian premiers meeting in Halifax want to see fairness with carbon tax
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices