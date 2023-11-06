Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau confirms appointment of Alberta judge Mary Moreau to Supreme Court of Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2023 1:03 pm
Supreme Court of Canada nominee Mary Moreau appears before the House Justice and Human rights committee and the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs committee, in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed the appointment of Moreau to the Supreme Court of Canada after nominating her for the post last month. View image in full screen
Supreme Court of Canada nominee Mary Moreau appears before the House Justice and Human rights committee and the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs committee, in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed the appointment of Moreau to the Supreme Court of Canada after nominating her for the post last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed the appointment of Mary Moreau to the Supreme Court of Canada after nominating her for the post last month.

Moreau, who was chief justice of the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta, fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Russell Brown.

Before her appointment to the Alberta court 29 years ago, the bilingual Moreau practised law in her native Edmonton, handling civil, criminal and constitutional cases.

Moreau was also named a deputy judge of the Supreme Court of Yukon in 1996, and of the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories in 2005.

She has long been involved in the legal profession at home and overseas through participation in educational efforts, judicial ethics initiatives and court modernization.

A majority of the judges on the nine-member Supreme Court of Canada are women for the first time in its 148-year history.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '19 female judges make history in Texas'
19 female judges make history in Texas
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices