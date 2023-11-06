Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Warrant Intelligence Team established in Saskatchewan

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 1:03 pm
Saskatchewan Corrections Minister Paul Merriman said the Warrant Intelligence Team will allow the province to track prolific violent offenders in the province and suspend benefits. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Corrections Minister Paul Merriman said the Warrant Intelligence Team will allow the province to track prolific violent offenders in the province and suspend benefits. Global News/ Kabi Moulitharan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety announced that its Warrant Intelligence Team has been operational since the start of November.

The team was created in response to the stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, allowing them to suspend government benefits to prolific violent offenders with outstanding warrants and collect data.

Click to play video: 'Estevan police, RCMP investigating incident that injured police officer, Saskatchewan premier says'
Estevan police, RCMP investigating incident that injured police officer, Saskatchewan premier says

“Violent individuals with outstanding warrants for arrest should not be benefiting from taxpayer dollars,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The new Warrant Intelligence Team will work to ensure government benefits are not being used to perpetuate criminal lifestyles while also helping police in their efforts to apprehend those same offenders.”

In December 2022, former minister of corrections Christine Tell said it was imperative for the province to enhance its ability to track violent offenders with outstanding warrants after the Saskatchewan stabbings.

Click to play video: '‘The system has failed us’: James Smith Cree Nation marks 1 year since massacre'
‘The system has failed us’: James Smith Cree Nation marks 1 year since massacre
Trending Now

Recommendations can be given by the team to suspend benefits like Saskatchewan Income Support and the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit.

“The Ministry of Social Services will be collaborating with our partners in the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety to support the work of the Warrant Intelligence Team and take action to stop benefits to prolific violent offenders with outstanding warrants,” Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said.

“Our ministry will do this work so that families of the offender continue to have their financial needs met as they plan for a safer future.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province said safeguards are in place to make sure only location data is collected about offenders and that it is only used to find and arrest them.

It added that the team will be working with the Ministry of Social Services to mitigate any impacts these suspensions could have on an offender’s family members.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices