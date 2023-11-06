Human skull found amid Halloween decor in Florida thrift store

Send this page to someone via email

A shopper in Florida made a bone-chilling discovery in a local thrift store this week when they spotted a human skull on a shelf of Halloween decor for sale.

The shopper, who the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said also happens to be an anthropologist, discovered the skull at a second-hand store in North Fort Myers. The unnamed anthropologist suspected the skull to be human and reported the eerie find to the region’s major crimes unit.

In a statement, police agreed that the skull is likely human.

View image in full screen A side profile of the skull found in a Fort Myers, Fla. thrift store. Lee County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

As part of a clear attempt to tickle funny bones, the Lee County Sheriff’s office called the find “not-so-humerus.”

The authority said detectives recovered the skull, which was subsequently brought to the local medical examiner’s office for further investigation.

The thrift store owner told detectives the skull was donated to the shop “years ago.” It was reportedly found in a storage unit.

Police said the skull and its placement at the thrift store “is not suspicious in nature.”

In Florida, it is illegal to sell “any human organ or tissue for valuable consideration.” This includes bones and organs like kidneys and livers, as well as human skin.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is not the only human skull to be found in a thrift store. In September, a terrifying-looking skull — complete with upper teeth and a glass eye — was found in an Arizona Goodwill.

The skull was determined to likely be ancient and not related to any criminal behaviour.