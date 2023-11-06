Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops ID victim in fatal St. James shooting, second man recovering in hospital

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 12:10 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on an officer in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on an officer in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting on Portage Avenue on Sunday morning.

The incident, which is still under investigation by the homicide unit, led to the death of 27-year-old Lawrence Evan Pruden. Pruden and another man were rushed to hospital in critical condition, where Pruden died. The second man is recovering and has been upgraded to stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting, which took place early Sunday in the 1800 block of Portage, is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg sees big influx of 3D printed guns this year, high number of shootings in first quarter of 2023: police'
Winnipeg sees big influx of 3D printed guns this year, high number of shootings in first quarter of 2023: police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices