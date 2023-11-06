Winnipeg cops ID victim in fatal St. James shooting, second man recovering in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting on Portage Avenue on Sunday morning.

The incident, which is still under investigation by the homicide unit, led to the death of 27-year-old Lawrence Evan Pruden. Pruden and another man were rushed to hospital in critical condition, where Pruden died. The second man is recovering and has been upgraded to stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting, which took place early Sunday in the 1800 block of Portage, is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.