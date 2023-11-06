Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 6

Send this page to someone via email

Farm realty, The Full Monty, and the debate around the Carbon Tax.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Ted Cawkwell talks farm realty and interest rates

Ted Cawkwell of the Cawkwell Group says his company is out to help buyers and sellers of farmland.

Cawkwell said he’s been working in farm realty for 12 years now.

He said farmland values are driven by profitability on the farms, saying grain and cattle prices as well as interest rates can impact value.

Saskatoon Summer Players present The Full Monty

The Full Monty is a show being put on at The Broadway Theatre from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16.

Lorna Batycki, director with Saskatoon Summer Players, says this is a show with a lot of heart.

Andy Linsley, one of the actors, talked about the process of putting together the show.

USask professor weighs in on Moe and Trudeau fight over Carbon Tax

Premier Scott Moe says they will stop collecting the carbon tax on natural gas in the new year if Saskatchewan doesn’t receive an exemption.

Daniel Westlake, assistant professor in the department of political studies at the University of Saskatchewan, said trying to balance environmentalism and affordability could result in alienating both sides.

He said the Liberals are facing a lot of opposition but that people who care about environmentalism are an important constituency for them.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Nov. 6

