Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 6

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 10:51 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 6'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 6
Fog advisory still in effect — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Monday, Nov. 6, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Farm realty, The Full Monty, and the debate around the Carbon Tax.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Ted Cawkwell talks farm realty and interest rates

Ted Cawkwell of the Cawkwell Group says his company is out to help buyers and sellers of farmland.

Cawkwell said he’s been working in farm realty for 12 years now.

He said farmland values are driven by profitability on the farms, saying grain and cattle prices as well as interest rates can impact value.

Click to play video: 'Ted Cawkwell talks farm realty and interest rates'
Ted Cawkwell talks farm realty and interest rates

Saskatoon Summer Players present The Full Monty

The Full Monty is a show being put on at The Broadway Theatre from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16.

Lorna Batycki, director with Saskatoon Summer Players, says this is a show with a lot of heart.

Andy Linsley, one of the actors, talked about the process of putting together the show.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Summer Players presents The Full Monty'
Saskatoon Summer Players presents The Full Monty

USask professor weighs in on Moe and Trudeau fight over Carbon Tax

Premier Scott Moe says they will stop collecting the carbon tax on natural gas in the new year if Saskatchewan doesn’t receive an exemption.

Daniel Westlake, assistant professor in the department of political studies at the University of Saskatchewan, said trying to balance environmentalism and affordability could result in alienating both sides.

He said the Liberals are facing a lot of opposition but that people who care about environmentalism are an important constituency for them.

Click to play video: 'USask professor weighs in on Moe and Trudeau fight over Carbon Tax'
USask professor weighs in on Moe and Trudeau fight over Carbon Tax

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Nov. 6

WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Nov. 6.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Nov. 6'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Nov. 6
