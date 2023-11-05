Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Hamilton public transit workers to strike Thursday if city doesn’t come up with better offer

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 5, 2023 9:52 pm
The union representing Hamilton's transit workers say they'll strike November 9th at 12:01 am. View image in full screen
The union representing Hamilton's transit workers say they'll strike November 9th at 12:01 am. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton’s transit workers say there will be a legal strike of the HSR transit system effective Thursday if the city doesn’t come back with a new and better offer before then.

ATU Local 107 members agreed with union negotiators Sunday who recommended the rejection of the city’s last contract offer from Oct. 24.

Union president Eric Tuck says the biggest issue is obtaining wages that keep pace with inflation, which he claims the latest offer doesn’t do.

“Our members were infuriated with the latest proposal as it falls short of inflationary pressures and the cost of living,” Tuck said Sunday night.

Transit workers voted 94 per cent to reject the city’s last offer.

The Union contests that other GTA transit agencies have better packages for their workers, and that creates difficulty in hiring and retaining new workers.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, the city alerted residents to seek “alternative forms of transportation” for commuting, confirming receipt of a formal no-board notice on Oct. 8 and opening the door for labour action from either the city or ATU members.

“While we are obligated to prepare for a labour disruption and the impacts that will have on public transit, we remain committed to reaching a negotiated settlement that is fair for workers and taxpayers,” acting city manager Jason Thorne said.

The city’s director of communications Matthew Grant echoed those sentiments in a Global News interview in late October and added that the city has no intention of locking out workers.

Trending Now

He went on to say there are not enough managers or alternate staff to continue any service, resulting in vehicles off the road and in storage at the Mountain Transit Centre.

The ATU says their strike deadline is November 9th, 2023 at 12:01 a.m.

The city’s DARTS program will not be affected since those drivers belong to a different union.

Click to play video: 'Talks to resume in bitter Rogers Sugar strike'
Talks to resume in bitter Rogers Sugar strike
Advertisement
More on Politics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices