Investigations

Kelowna RCMP investigating after report of single shot fired outside East Kelowna Hall

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted November 5, 2023 4:46 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle with its lights on.
File photo of an RCMP vehicle with its lights on. RCMP
Police in Kelowna are investigating a report of a single gunshot fired outside the East Kelowna Community Hall on Saturday night.

“Last night just after 11 o’clock, we received word of a single shot fired, police attended and located a single gun shell,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

At the time of the incident, police confirmed there was a large gathering inside the hall. Della-Paolera added that no one is believed to be injured.

“All hospital checks have confirmed there is nobody with injuries,” said Della-Paolera. “There were no witnesses so there’s not a lot too the investigation.”

It is expected that police will release more information after the investigation concludes.

