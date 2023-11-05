Kelowna RCMP investigating after report of single shot fired outside East Kelowna Hall

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna are investigating a report of a single gunshot fired outside the East Kelowna Community Hall on Saturday night.

“Last night just after 11 o’clock, we received word of a single shot fired, police attended and located a single gun shell,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

At the time of the incident, police confirmed there was a large gathering inside the hall. Della-Paolera added that no one is believed to be injured.

“All hospital checks have confirmed there is nobody with injuries,” said Della-Paolera. “There were no witnesses so there’s not a lot too the investigation.”

It is expected that police will release more information after the investigation concludes.