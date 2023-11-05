Longtime Lumby mayor named BC United Party candidate for Vernon-Lumby

Send this page to someone via email

The BC United Party has officially named its candidate for the Vernon-Lumby riding.

BC United Party members selected Kevin Acton, the Mayor of Lumby, over Dauna Kennedy, as their newest candidate.

“Kevin Acton is an extraordinary asset to our BC United team,” said BC United Leader, Kevin Falcon.

“His deep community roots, extensive experience as Lumby’s mayor, and unwavering commitment to advocating for his community make him an exceptional candidate for Vernon-Lumby. I know he will be a strong voice, demanding tangible results on the critical issues that British Columbians are facing.”

Acton has a long-standing history of serving his community. He’s currently in his fifth term as mayor of Lumby and is also in his fourth year as the chairperson for the Regional District of North Okanagan board of directors.

“Acton brings a wealth of experience in local government, holding a Level 3 Certificate of Excellence in Local Government Leadership from the LGLA (Local Government Leadership Academy) and possessing an Executive Certificate in local government from Dalhousie University,” the BC United Party said in a release.

Following the announcement, Acton expressed how grateful he is to be nominated.

“I am deeply honoured for the support from the membership to represent BC United as the candidate for Vernon-Lumby,” said Acton.

“Drawing upon my experience as mayor and my dedication to my community, I will work tirelessly to make housing more affordable, reduce the cost of living for our local families, strengthen mental health and addiction services, restore safety to our streets, and address the growing healthcare crisis.”

British Columbians will head to the polls in October 2024.