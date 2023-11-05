Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Longtime Lumby mayor named BC United Party candidate for Vernon-Lumby

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted November 5, 2023 4:38 pm
Kevin Acton (middle) celebrates after being named candidate for the BC United Party in the Vernon-Lumby riding. View image in full screen
Kevin Acton (middle) celebrates after being named candidate for the BC United Party in the Vernon-Lumby riding. Kevin Acton, Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The BC United Party has officially named its candidate for the Vernon-Lumby riding.

BC United Party members selected Kevin Acton, the Mayor of Lumby, over Dauna Kennedy, as their newest candidate.

“Kevin Acton is an extraordinary asset to our BC United team,” said BC United Leader, Kevin Falcon.

“His deep community roots, extensive experience as Lumby’s mayor, and unwavering commitment to advocating for his community make him an exceptional candidate for Vernon-Lumby. I know he will be a strong voice, demanding tangible results on the critical issues that British Columbians are facing.”

Click to play video: 'Political Panel: Carbon tax fuels debate'
Political Panel: Carbon tax fuels debate

Acton has a long-standing history of serving his community. He’s currently in his fifth term as mayor of Lumby and is also in his fourth year as the chairperson for the Regional District of North Okanagan board of directors.

Story continues below advertisement

“Acton brings a wealth of experience in local government, holding a Level 3 Certificate of Excellence in Local Government Leadership from the LGLA (Local Government Leadership Academy) and possessing an Executive Certificate in local government from Dalhousie University,” the BC United Party said in a release.

Following the announcement, Acton expressed how grateful he is to be nominated.

Trending Now

“I am deeply honoured for the support from the membership to represent BC United as the candidate for Vernon-Lumby,” said Acton.

Click to play video: 'What’s next for Alberta’s renewables revolution?'
What’s next for Alberta’s renewables revolution?

“Drawing upon my experience as mayor and my dedication to my community, I will work tirelessly to make housing more affordable, reduce the cost of living for our local families, strengthen mental health and addiction services, restore safety to our streets, and address the growing healthcare crisis.”

British Columbians will head to the polls in October 2024.

Advertisement
More on Politics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices