Recipe: Pan-roasted wild mushrooms and soft polenta

Phil Scarfone, culinary director at Savio Volpe, highlights in-season local mushrooms in a dish that also features soft polenta.
Serves 6 as a side dish
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cornmeal (heirloom cornmeal if available)
- 1 cup vegetable stock
- 7 cups water
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 shallots, finely chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese
- 1/4 cup grated Grana Padano cheese
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Soffritto:
- In a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat.
- Add the finely chopped shallots and minced garlic. Sauté them until they become translucent and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.
2. Prepare the Liquid Mixture:
- In a separate saucepan, combine 1 cup of vegetable stock and 7 cups of water. Heat the mixture over medium heat until it’s hot but not boiling.
3. Gradually Incorporate Cornmeal:
- Once the shallot and garlic soffritto is ready, pour in the hot liquid mixture and bring it to a gentle simmer. Stir as you go.
- Gradually whisk the cornmeal into the simmering liquid, pouring it in a thin, steady stream. Whisk constantly to avoid lumps.
4. Cook the Polenta:
- Reduce the heat to low and continue to cook the polenta, stirring frequently. Let it simmer gently for about 30-40 minutes until it’s thick and creamy. If it gets too thick, you can add a little more hot water or vegetable stock to reach your desired consistency. Some toasting of the polenta is okay for flavor; just avoid burning by using medium-low heat.
5. Season and Add Cheeses:
- Season the polenta with salt and black pepper to taste. Keep in mind that the cheese you’ll be adding is fairly salty, so add salt at the end.
- Stir in the grated Pecorino Romano and Grana Padano cheese until fully melted and incorporated into the polenta.
6. Serve:
- Once the polenta is smooth and creamy, remove it from the heat. Leftover polenta can be revived by combining it with hot stock or water and whisking over medium-low heat.
Enjoy your delicious creamy polenta!
Recipe: Pan-Roasted Wild Mushrooms with Garlic, Thyme, and Lemon
Created by Chef Phil Scarfone, Culinary Director at Banda Volpi (Savio Volpe, La Tana, and Pepino’s)
Serves 6 as a side dish
Ingredients:
- 1 pound mixed wild mushrooms (cauliflower mushrooms, pine mushrooms, lobster mushrooms, chanterelle mushrooms), cleaned and sliced into appropriately sized pieces.
- 4 cloves of garlic, finely minced
- 4 sprigs of fresh thyme
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- Salt, to taste
- Cracked black pepper, to taste
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Fresh chives, for garnish
Instructions:
1. Pan-Roast the Wild Mushrooms:
- In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat until it begins to foam.
- Add the sliced wild mushrooms to the skillet. Toss them to coat with the melted butter and spread them out in a single layer for even browning.
2. Cook the Mushrooms:
- Allow the mushrooms to cook undisturbed for 4-5 minutes until they start to brown. They will release moisture, so be patient.
- Stir the mushrooms and continue cooking for another 4-5 minutes until they are tender and have a nice golden-brown color. Add a small knob of butter to help with browning.
3. Season with Thyme and Garlic:
- Add the thyme to the mushrooms and season with salt and cracked black pepper to taste. Stir well to distribute the seasoning.
- Be cautious as the thyme crackles and releases flavor into the butter.
4. Add Garlic and Lemon:
- Add the minced garlic to the pan, reduce heat to low, and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant but not brown.
- Drizzle the freshly squeezed lemon juice over the mushrooms and gently toss to coat.
5. Adjust Seasoning:
- Taste a mushroom and adjust the seasoning with additional salt and pepper if needed.
6. Serve:
- Transfer the pan-roasted wild mushrooms on top of the creamy polenta.
- Garnish with fresh sliced chives if desired and additional Pecorino cheese.
- Buon Appetito! Enjoy your meal!
