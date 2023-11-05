Menu

Entertainment

Recipe: Pan-roasted wild mushrooms and soft polenta

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 5, 2023 6:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Wild mushroom and polenta'
Cooking Together: Wild mushroom and polenta
Phil Scarfone, culinary director at Savio Volpe, highlights the local mushrooms in-season right now with a dish that also features soft polenta.
Phil Scarfone, culinary director at Savio Volpe, highlights in-season local mushrooms in a dish that also features soft polenta.

Serves 6 as a side dish

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups cornmeal (heirloom cornmeal if available)
  • 1 cup vegetable stock
  • 7 cups water
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 shallots, finely chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese
  • 1/4 cup grated Grana Padano cheese

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Soffritto:

  • In a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat.
  • Add the finely chopped shallots and minced garlic. Sauté them until they become translucent and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

2. Prepare the Liquid Mixture:

  • In a separate saucepan, combine 1 cup of vegetable stock and 7 cups of water. Heat the mixture over medium heat until it’s hot but not boiling.

3. Gradually Incorporate Cornmeal:

  • Once the shallot and garlic soffritto is ready, pour in the hot liquid mixture and bring it to a gentle simmer. Stir as you go.
  • Gradually whisk the cornmeal into the simmering liquid, pouring it in a thin, steady stream. Whisk constantly to avoid lumps.

4. Cook the Polenta:

  • Reduce the heat to low and continue to cook the polenta, stirring frequently. Let it simmer gently for about 30-40 minutes until it’s thick and creamy. If it gets too thick, you can add a little more hot water or vegetable stock to reach your desired consistency. Some toasting of the polenta is okay for flavor; just avoid burning by using medium-low heat.

5. Season and Add Cheeses:

  • Season the polenta with salt and black pepper to taste. Keep in mind that the cheese you’ll be adding is fairly salty, so add salt at the end.
  • Stir in the grated Pecorino Romano and Grana Padano cheese until fully melted and incorporated into the polenta.

6. Serve:

  • Once the polenta is smooth and creamy, remove it from the heat. Leftover polenta can be revived by combining it with hot stock or water and whisking over medium-low heat.

Enjoy your delicious creamy polenta!

Recipe: Pan-Roasted Wild Mushrooms with Garlic, Thyme, and Lemon

Created by Chef Phil Scarfone, Culinary Director at Banda Volpi (Savio Volpe, La Tana, and Pepino’s)

Serves 6 as a side dish

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound mixed wild mushrooms (cauliflower mushrooms, pine mushrooms, lobster mushrooms, chanterelle mushrooms), cleaned and sliced into appropriately sized pieces.
  • 4 cloves of garlic, finely minced
  • 4 sprigs of fresh thyme
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Salt, to taste
  • Cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Fresh chives, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Pan-Roast the Wild Mushrooms:

  • In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat until it begins to foam.
  • Add the sliced wild mushrooms to the skillet. Toss them to coat with the melted butter and spread them out in a single layer for even browning.

2. Cook the Mushrooms:

  • Allow the mushrooms to cook undisturbed for 4-5 minutes until they start to brown. They will release moisture, so be patient.
  • Stir the mushrooms and continue cooking for another 4-5 minutes until they are tender and have a nice golden-brown color. Add a small knob of butter to help with browning.

3. Season with Thyme and Garlic:

  • Add the thyme to the mushrooms and season with salt and cracked black pepper to taste. Stir well to distribute the seasoning.
  • Be cautious as the thyme crackles and releases flavor into the butter.

4. Add Garlic and Lemon:

  • Add the minced garlic to the pan, reduce heat to low, and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant but not brown.
  • Drizzle the freshly squeezed lemon juice over the mushrooms and gently toss to coat.

5. Adjust Seasoning:

  • Taste a mushroom and adjust the seasoning with additional salt and pepper if needed.

6. Serve:

  • Transfer the pan-roasted wild mushrooms on top of the creamy polenta.
  • Garnish with fresh sliced chives if desired and additional Pecorino cheese.
  • Buon Appetito! Enjoy your meal!
