Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Science World hosts girl-focused day of workshops, mentorship

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 4, 2023 7:39 pm
science world girl View image in full screen
More than 300 girls attended a Science World event focused on careers for women. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 300 B.C. girls gathered at Vancouver’s Science World on Saturday for a day of workshops, mentorship, presentations and activities.

It was the sixth annual Girls and STEAM event — steam stands for “science, technology, engineering and math.”

Science World said it hosts this important event to address an apparent gender gap in STEAM fields and inspire girls to pursue careers across sectors in science, technology, engineering and math.

“Stats show that among high school graduates, women are 30 per cent less likely than men to enroll in a postsecondary STEAM program shortly after graduation. The event sheds light on the local STEAM community and available resources for girls and women interested in pursuing a career in these fields,” Science World said in a release.

Click to play video: 'Global BC Arts & Culture Scene: Canada’s Trailblazing Women'
Global BC Arts & Culture Scene: Canada’s Trailblazing Women

This year’s keynote speaker was Andini Makosinski, a Canadian inventor who is best known for the creation of the Hollow Flashlight, which is powered off heat from a human hand.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s really important that girls at a young age see role models, or meet other girls their age who also have passions in science and art, because (when I was) growing up, I think the only female scientists I read about were Marie Curie and the rest were these old 1800s male scientists that I couldn’t relate too.”

Trending Now

Marie Curie is widely regarded as one of the most famous woman physicists and chemists from the late 1800s and early 1900s. She received two Nobel Prizes for her work in medicine, using radioactivity.

The event saw 40 mentors from diverse industries whom girls were able to engage with in roundtable discussions.

“It is really fun and really cool to learn (about all) this,” said Alexis Reidel, one of the attendees.

“We are very excited to be here. It is cool to see all these other girls who are interested in science.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. government injects $50M to support tourism industry'
B.C. government injects $50M to support tourism industry
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices