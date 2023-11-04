ICBC urges drivers to be cautious during time change, winter

Send this page to someone via email

With autumn’s annual time change taking place this weekend, ICBC is reminding motorists to be extra vigilant.

According to the insurance corporation, 43 per cent of all crashes in B.C. that involve pedestrians occur between October and January.

It also said that, on average, 2,346 pedestrians are injured every year, with 53 being killed. During that four-month span, that equates to an average of 1,008 pedestrians being injured and 22 being killed.

4:21 Why are we still changing our clocks twice a year?

“Busy intersections and shorter days mean that drivers need to be extra careful during fall and winter,” said ICBC, adding that 78 per cent of crashes involving pedestrians occur at intersections.

Story continues below advertisement

In breaking down that 78 per cent provincial average, some regions have higher percentages than others.

Lower Mainland: 82 per cent

Vancouver Island: 72 per cent

Southern Interior: 64 per cent

North-Central: 61 per cent

“Whether it’s avoiding distractions or yielding the right-of-way,” said ICBC, “we all need to do our part to keep pedestrians safe.”

3:06 Traffic Tips: Fall distracted driving campaign

Below are tips from ICBC for drivers.

focus on the road

always leave your phone alone while driving

look for pedestrians, especially when turning at intersections, crosswalks and near transit stops

reduce your speed in areas with pedestrians

be realistic about your travel time

leave earlier to accommodate traffic and other unexpected holdups

prepare your vehicle for bad weather

“Anytime there is an extreme change or big change, be it daylight or weather, there is usually some kind of spike in regard to requests for assistance,” said Josh Smythe, a BCAA spokesperson.

Story continues below advertisement

Below are tips from ICBC for pedestrians

be careful at intersections

watch for drivers turning left or right through the crosswalk

drivers may be focused on oncoming traffic and not see you

always use crosswalks and follow pedestrian signs and traffic signals.

always cross at designated crosswalks

scan your surroundings before crossing

ensure it’s safe to cross and that traffic has come to a complete stop

make eye contact with drivers

never assume that a driver has seen you.

remove your headphones and take a break from your phone while crossing the road

wear reflectors to make it easier for drivers to see at dusk and at night

ICBC says the top contributing factors to crashes involving pedestrians are driver distraction, drivers failing to yield the right of way, and weather.