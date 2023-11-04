Menu

Crime

2nd needle found inside chocolate bar given to children in Mississauga: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 4, 2023 2:08 pm
Peel police said a sharp object was found inside a candy bar in Mississauga, Ont. View image in full screen
Peel police said a sharp object was found inside a candy bar in Mississauga, Ont. PRP / Handout
Police in Mississauga, Ont., are raising alarm bells after a second piece of Halloween candy was found with a needle in it.

Peel Regional Police said a chocolate bar from the Lorne Park neighbourhood was found to have a needle in it.

It is the second such incident reported by police in the city, although officers have said they’re not sure if the two are connected.

The latest discovery of a sharp object was around Indian Road and Indian Grove, police said. The first piece of candy was found in a neighbourhood south of Mississauga Road, between Portway Avenue and Gatley Road.

The first chocolate bar discovered was an Oh Henry bar and the second was an Aero.

Police issued a second reminder Saturday for parents to check Halloween candy before their children eat it and to report anything suspicious to local authorities.

