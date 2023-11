See more sharing options

OPP say a person was killed after a car and dirt bike collided in Dutton Dunwich, Ont.

Emergency crews responded around 7 p.m. Friday to Marsh Line for a report of a serious crash.

The driver of the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they will not be releasing their identity.