Politics

Saskatchewan Party hosts convention in Regina

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2023 12:05 pm
The Saskatchewan Party is hosting its convention in Regina today, with federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre expected to make a speech.
The Saskatchewan Party is hosting its convention in Regina today, with federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre expected to make a speech. Poilievre rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
REGINA – The governing Saskatchewan Party is hosting its convention in Regina today, with federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre expected to make a speech.

Premier Scott Moe is to also speak to party members.

The convention includes a review of Moe’s leadership.

Story continues below advertisement

During the last convention in 2021, Moe received support from more than 80 per cent of members.

Members are to also vote on policy proposals.

The convention comes ahead of a provincial election scheduled for next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

