Saskatchewan Party hosts convention in Regina

REGINA – The governing Saskatchewan Party is hosting its convention in Regina today, with federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre expected to make a speech.

Premier Scott Moe is to also speak to party members.

The convention includes a review of Moe’s leadership.

During the last convention in 2021, Moe received support from more than 80 per cent of members.

Members are to also vote on policy proposals.

The convention comes ahead of a provincial election scheduled for next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023.