Veterans lead the way as Frontenacs double up Colts 4-2

The Kingston Frontenacs played incredibly well for the first two periods of play and were able to overcome a sloppy third period to hang on for a 4-2 win over the Barrie Colts Friday night at the Leon’s Centre.

It was the Frontenacs veteran core leading the way offensively, with Chris Thibodeau, Paul Ludwinski and Ethan Miedema finding the scoresheet against the Colts.

The Frontenacs played a disciplined game against Barrie, finding themselves in the penalty box only once throughout the entire game. Barrie also was selective with their play, taking only two penalties in the loss, however, one of those penalties would lead to a powerplay marker by Ethan Miedema. The game-winning goal was his 5th of the season.

Barrie opened the scoring near the two-minute mark of the opening period when Jacob Frasca cut down the left win and flipped the puck over Mason Vaccari to make it a 1-0 game.

Kingston would answer just a few minutes later as Ethan Miedema and Chris Thibodeau crossed the blueline on a two-on-one advantage which ended with Miedema finding Thibodeau with a cross-crease pass followed by a tap-in to tie the game at 1.

After a Jacob Battaglia goal was called back for a kicking motion, the Frontenacs would take the lead for real with two minutes to go in the first as Paul Ludwinski capitalized on a scramble in front of the net to make it a 2-1 game heading into the first intermission.

The shots after the first period were 21-7 in favour of the Frontenacs.

Kingston would extend its lead at 13:47 of the second, on the powerplay Ethan Miedema circled in the offensive zone before wiring a wrist shot passed Sam Hillebrandt to put the Frontenacs up 3-1.

Barrie would cut back into that lead a few minutes later when Zach Wigle redirected a point shot from the front of the net to make it 3-2 for Kingston.

The Frontenacs held a 30-17 advantage in shots after two periods.

There would be no scoring until the 19:01 mark of the third after Quinton Burns’ empty-net marker sealed it for Kingston as they hung on for a 4-2 win.

Kingston outshot the Colts 37-34 in the win.