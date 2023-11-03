Alternative drug now available as Ozempic shortage looms

Send this page to someone via email

Uncertainty around the supply of the popular drug Ozempic is expected to last into the new year, but there may be some relief as a similar drug called Mounjaro is now on the market.

Novo Nordisk, the company that makes Ozempic, has been warning doctors that the drug will be difficult to get as the new year looms.

“It’s a very big problem for. you know, 2,000-plus of my patients and of course, everybody else’s patients people living with Type 2 diabetes on Ozempic,” Dr. Tom Elliot, the medical director of BC Diabetes told Global News.

The good news is that a new drug has entered the market called Mounjaro.

“It’s more powerful than Ozempic,” Elliot said.

However, Mounjaro is not yet covered by PharmaCare, but it is also not as expensive as Ozempic.

For diabetics like Vancouver resident Paul Lepage, the announcement of this drug is a game-changer.

“I called my normal pharmacy and asked for some (Ozempic), (and) they said they tried to get some,” he said.

“They called me a couple of days later and said, ‘impossible’.”

Lepage said that in two weeks he will have nothing left.

Health Canada approved Mounjaro strictly for diabetics’ use.

But similar to Ozempic, doctors still have the power to prescribe it, off-label, for weight loss.

“Knowing that Mounjaro lowers your A1C better and also has a better appetite suppressant, helps you lose weight and is much more successful is very, very exciting,” Lepage said. “Especially for me as I’ve plateaued with Ozempic at this juncture.”