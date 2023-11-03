Pedestrian struck and killed in Brampton plaza parking lot: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian has died after being struck in a plaza parking lot in Brampton on Friday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m., officers responded after receiving reports of a pedestrian that was hit in a plaza in the area of Main Street South and Nanwood Drive, according to police.

When officers arrived on scene, a male was located stuck in between two vehicles, according to constable Richard Chin of Peel Police.

Chin told Global News that due to the extent of injuries, the male was pronounced on scene by paramedics.

Police said a white jeep had reversed into a parked car, and the parked car was shifted.

Police believe that the male was walking between two parked vehicles, when the one was shifted, he was pinned between the vehicles.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

While the police continue to investigate the scene, anyone that may have witnessed the incident and hasn’t spoken to police should contact the major collision bureau.