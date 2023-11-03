Menu

Crime

1 injured following early morning house fire in Winnipeg

By Talha Hashmani
Posted November 3, 2023 1:17 pm
WFPS Badge View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a house fire on Nov. 3 in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street. X
One person was injured following a house fire in Winnipeg.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the blaze on Friday at 3:40 a.m. They said the fire struck a two-and-a-half-storey house in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street.

According to officials, smoke was found in the structure. The fire was declared under control at 4:01 a.m.

Three people were evacuated from the building, along with a dog. One was transported to the hospital in an unstable condition.

The city’s emergency social services (ESS) team was deployed to assist the displaced residents in finding temporary accommodations.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

