‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden lays into ‘dismal’ Air Canada

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden had some choice words for Air Canada, ripping into the airline over social media about his son’s recent “dismal” flying experience.

Braeden took to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday to blast the airline after his son was told by company staff that he was too late to travel to Florida on a flight departing Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

“Air Canada is a dismal airline, with an arrogant staff, mediocre service, etc!” his post starts.

AIR CANADA is a dismal airlines, with an arrogant staff, mediocre service, etc! My son was just at Toronto airport, wanting to leave for FL! He was there in plenty of time for luggage to be stowed; they told him it took 3 hours to do so, obviously he asked why it took that long!!… — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) October 31, 2023

The 82-year-old, famous for playing the role of Victor Newman on the long-running soap opera, insisted that there was lots of time for his son to catch the flight.

“He was there in plenty of time for luggage to be stowed; they told him it took three hours to do so, obviously he asked why it took that long!! He learned later while going through US CUSTOMS THAT IT TOOK A FRACTION THEREOF,” the post continues.

He added that his son was told his luggage was on the plane but that, somehow, he was too late to board.

“He again begged the people at gate to let him on! They refused because he hadn’t been there exactly 3 hours before! He then went to customer service only to encounter some very rude B—H!! US customs just said ‘welcome to AIR CANADA’!”

“Now, I love VISITING CANADA, but your NATIONAL AIRLINE is NOT GOOD ADVERTISING FOR YOUR COUNTRY!!!” he concluded the post.

Air Canada has not yet replied to Global News’ request for comment on these accusations.

Fans of the soap star quickly took to the post’s replies to share their own Air Canada horror stories.

“Yes, Air Canada is a crumbling business. Nothing good comes from them. Sorry your family had to find out the hard way…as a Canadian I make sure to by pass them when booking flights. The horror stories they create…” shared one person.

“Eric, we Canadians know, and now unfortunately you now know as well, that Air Canada’s motto is, ‘We’re not satisfied, until you’re not satisfied,’” another quipped.

Braeden took time to reply to many of his fans in the comments, including one person who objected to him calling an airline employee a “b—h.”

“Do you think your PC crap prevents me from calling what something or somebody is??? I’m from the old school,” he fired back.

Do you think your PC crap prevents me from calling what something or somebody is??? I’ m from the old school , Mark — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) October 31, 2023

Later, he returned to the platform to clarify that he loves coming to Canada and that his frustrations were solely with the airline.

“I love coming to your country, have been all over CANADA, been visiting for over 40 years, only encountered very friendly people; however, AIR CANADA is not what it could be!” he wrote.

Let me make something VERY clear! I love coming to your country, have been all over CANADA, been visiting for over 40 years, only encountered very friendly people; however, AIR CANADA is not what it could be! Haphazard service, etc! Having said that, it’s a problem with a lot of… — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) October 31, 2023

“Haphazard service, etc! Having said that, it’s a problem with a lot of ‘privatized’ companies!”

He also clarified that he wasn’t trying to use his celebrity status to garner special treatment.

Obviously my remarks about AC have aroused a lot of reactions! Let me clarify something: I was raised from early on to be polite to people of ALL stations in life! Have NEVER taken advantage of being a somewhat familiar face, NEVER! But you come at me with a snotty or rude… — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) November 1, 2023

“Have NEVER taken advantage of being a somewhat familiar face, NEVER!”

Global News has reached out to Braeden for further comment but did not hear back as of publication time.

Braeden’s son’s encounter with Air Canada marks the most recent incident in a string of bad press over customer complaints.

Just last week a British Columbia man with spastic cerebral palsy said he had to drag himself off an Air Canada flight in Las Vegas when he was told the airline’s third-party ground assistance personnel were not available to help him.

In late October, Canada’s chief accessibility officer Stephanie Cadieux said Air Canada forgot her wheelchair in Toronto and it wasn’t available to her when she disembarked in Vancouver.

And in September, the company issued an apology after they allegedly escorted customers off a plane when they refused to sit in a chair covered with vomit for the duration of their more than four-hour flight.