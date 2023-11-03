Menu

Environment

‘Historic’ agreement signed to protect more of B.C.’s lands and waters

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 4:38 pm
Click to play video: '$500M from feds for protecting biodiversity'
$500M from feds for protecting biodiversity
The First Nations leadership council, along with the provincial and federal governments, have come to a first-of-its-kind agreement on environmental protections for the West Coast. The biodiversity conservation framework comes with $500 million from Ottawa -- matching an earlier investment by the province. Emily Lazatin reports
A historic deal signed Friday will protect 30 per cent of B.C.’s lands and waters by 2030.

The Trilateral Framework Agreement was signed between the federal and British Columbia governments and the Indigenous-led First Nations Leadership Council.

With this agreement, the federal government will be contributing $500 million and the B.C. government has dedicated more than $500 million, which includes a fund for old-growth forests and the opportunity for additional funds from the philanthropic community. The agreement includes a commitment to work together toward protecting 25 per cent by 2025, including on Indigenous protected areas.

“This is the largest investment into conservation in the history of the province, and the result of historic collaboration. B.C. now has all the tools needed to put these commitments into action in partnership with First Nations,” Tori Ball, terrestrial conservation manager for CPAWS-BC said in a release.

Premier David Eby called the nature conservation agreements a “paradigm shift” and one that includes commitments to support Indigenous leadership in the conservation of Indigenous protected areas.

“It’s about the children of generations to come and about the prosperity of British Columbians today.

“To solve big challenges we need to do it together and that’s what you’re seeing here today – all levels of government in partnership with First Nations.”

According to the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society – British Columbia, the province will need to nearly double the amount of land protected to reach the goal of protecting 30 per cent.

“B.C. has 15.5 per cent of lands protected in long-term, legislated protected areas, and claims an additional 4.1 per cent in other conserved areas (OECMs).

“These other conserved areas do not meet the agreed-upon Canadian and international protection standards referred to in the Agreement and many can easily be moved to allow for activities harmful to biodiversity, such as logging,” the organization said in a statement.

Staff hope the change announced Friday can empower First Nations with the additional support of the government to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity.

