Man dead after 2-vehicle crash at Cockshutt Bridge in Brantford

A 65-year-old is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Brantford, Ont.

Police say the vehicles collided sometime around 7:30 p.m. in the city’s south end at the Cockshutt Bridge on Erie Avenue.

Few details were released, with Brantford police citing an “ongoing investigation” as the reason, but they did say the injured man was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No information on any of the drivers, passengers or what kind of vehicles were involved has been released.

The incident closed part of the bridge for several hours for an investigation.

No charges have been laid so far.

Investigators say the man was not a Brantford resident but did not identify him due to the probe still in progress.

Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam video.