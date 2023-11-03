Menu

Crime

Shooting at Kitchener home last Saturday remains under investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 12:02 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Waterloo Regional Police say officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kitchener last weekend.

According to a release, officers were sent to a home near Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive on Saturday afternoon after a shooting had been reported.

While police were called to the home at around 1 p.m., they believe the shooting occurred at around 4:45 a.m.

They say that at that point, someone fired a gun at the front door of the home.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident, which they believe was “targeted.”

