Manitoba RCMP seek missing Dauphin girl last seen Oct. 27

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a missing girl who was last seen a week ago in Dauphin.

Keshia-Ann Brandon, 16, was last seen that afternoon at a home on Dauphin’s Main Street. She said she was going out to make a phone call.

Police said she didn’t return home and hasn’t been spotted since.

Keshia-Ann Brandon. Manitoba RCMP

Brandon is described as five feet five inches and 135 pounds, and having brown shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a grey sweater and sweatpants, as well as a pair of white Nike running shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.